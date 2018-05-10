5 Crystals For Whatever’s Going On In Your Love Life

The world of healing crystals is about as wide as the App Store — there's one for everything. Protection? Check. Better sleep and dreams? Check. Dubious "energetically charged" water? Definitely check. It's no wonder, then, that there are quite a few crystals with the spiritual capacity to address all types of matters of the heart.
Of course, no stone will get you a date or fix the underlying issues in your relationship, but crystals can serve as a physical, tangible reminder of your own abilities. For instance, wearing rose quartz won't make everyone you pass fall in love with you. Rather, its subtle, loving energy may prompt you to be a little warmer in your everyday interactions.
So, if you were looking for an instant love life fix, you came to the wrong place, but if you want to stoke the love we know you already have in your heart, read on and discover the right crystal for your needs.