Getting motivated to get out of the house and head to the gym can be hard — and, when you think about it, completely unnecessary. That's because even just a tiny amount of equipment makes it possible to get a fantastic workout without leaving home. For way less than the cost of a gym membership, or a personal trainer, a set of dumbbells allows you to do workouts that, when practised regularly, will actually produce impressive results. Measly one-pounders all the way up to fifteen-pound dumbbells and heavier can help you challenge your body and strengthen muscles ranging from triceps, biceps, abs and beyond.