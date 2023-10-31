14 All-Time Favourite Airbnbs From R29 Editors

Most of us have stayed at an Airbnb at one point or another. The experience can really run the gamut, from a no-frills place to crash overnight to a jaw-dropping property in a magical setting — think a beach cottage or wooden huts perfect for a remote glamping Airbnb break — that you wouldn’t normally find at a hotel. The one quality that helps an Airbnb stay really stand out? How much it helped you create memories while there.
The reasons why an Airbnb will make a lasting positive impression sound simple on paper, but it's pretty hard to pull off in reality: it has to be situated in a fabulous location that gives you the essence of a destination, and every part of your stay needs to feel effortless and seamless. Ahead, the R29 team has brought you the highlight reel of our best experiences from the travel powerhouse. From a charming cottage Airbnb near London to a magical chateau just outside of Prague, you will want to bookmark these tried-and-tested stays for your next getaway.
