11 Tips That Will Make Training For A Race A Piece Of Cake

When you sign up for a running race, you're really signing up to train. Because before you make it to the finish line Instagram and beer, you have to spend weeks, or sometimes months, logging miles. No matter how long the race is, training can end up feeling like a beast compared to the actual day.
If you're in the midst of training right now, or thinking about running a race, there are a few strategies you should keep in mind. For starters, you definitely need a training plan to be optimally prepared for whatever distance you plan to run, says Natalie Johnson, a NASM-certified trainer and running coach. Once you have a plan, then you just have to follow it — but even that can be challenging.
We asked runners in the R29 community who have trained for and run a race to share their tips for successful training. Whether you're committed to running a marathon or have your sights set on a 5K fun run, this advice will help guide you through any training plan.