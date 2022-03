Dr Mahto points out that some of her patients have started taking advice from multiple people online, including tips that could be risky for their skin. This includes which active ingredients they should be using (for example vitamin C and retinol) and how to combine them in a skincare routine. Put simply, says Dr Mahto, excessively using skincare has a tendency to trigger all manner of underlying skin conditions, such as acne and eczema. Dr Parisha Acharya , aesthetic doctor at Waterhouse Young Clinic , agrees, particularly when it comes to mixing and layering buzzy skincare products. Two common ingredients include exfoliating acids (like glycolic lactic and salicylic ) and retinol — the latter of which has an enormous 1.3 billion views on TikTok . "Things like exfoliating acids and retinol are great but do not suit every skin type," says Dr Acharya — nor do they work when directly layered. "In fact, using these all together can wreak absolute havoc on your skin's barrier, resulting in sensitivity, redness, dryness, peeling and irritation." The key to achieving healthy skin is to go slow. "Use the ingredients on different days," says Dr Acharya, "and give your skin a break from time to time so that it is not constantly bombarded with strong, active ingredients."