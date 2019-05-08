If You Love Dystopian Stories, You Need To Download Forest 404

Pan and her boss Daria are living in what is known as the Fast Times – an age we would recognise as the 24th century but to which they refer as a time after a huge data crash, The Cataclysm. When Pan discovers a recording of what we recognise as a forest but she has no recollection of, everything is thrown into question. She is forced on a journey that makes her reevaluate her entire existence, as she strives to unearth what happened to the world before The Cataclysm.