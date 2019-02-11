These Short Podcasts Will Slot Perfectly Into Your Working Day

The Guardian's daily news podcast is a well loved addition to your playlist to keep you up to date on this side of the pond (and has a far less consistent focus on politics than The Daily if that's not your vibe). It gives a solid overview of international updates as well as a deeper level of insight into the familiar Brexit, climate change and education crisis that you may have skimmed in the headlines. At the very least, it's quite nice to scroll back through the last few weeks of episode titles to remind yourself how much has been going on.