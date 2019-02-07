The young woman who has disappeared is Natalie, a sex worker and niece to Edward Stratton (The Night Manager's Tom Hollander). It's worth pointing out here that yes, Stratton is British so we're probably going to be doing some country hopping in this investigation. Stratton is distraught and desperate to locate her, but there's promise of a complicated backstory when he says: "People take one look at me and they think they know me, but they don't." Elsewhere, perhaps at another time, another man has been murdered and though it's not immediately clear how the incidents are connected, fans familiar with The Missing writers Harry and Jack Williams' work will be confident of a link between the two.