Spring and summer brought us a wealth of Instagram-worthy haircut trends. Curtain bangs reigned supreme, blunt bobs came back in a big way and the shag cut was absolutely everywhere. But London's top stylists are vowing to switch things up for autumn.
As the weather gets cooler, it seems hair predictions are following suit. Ethereal waves and wispy fringes reminiscent of carefree summer days are making way for sharp cuts and heavy layering. There's also a focus on protection and hair health (a must when the temperature drops).
Ahead, a handful of the city's most creative hair experts unveil the cuts and styles which are set to become our go-tos as we head into the next season.
