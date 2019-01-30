First Look At ASOS' Brand New (Affordable!) Homeware Collection

Hold onto your hats because ASOS has finally announced the launch date of its long-awaited homeware line. Your
house seven-bedroom flat you share with 15 other people is about to get super chic, for prices you can afford – even with your extortionate rent.
The collection (we broke the news about it last year) is set to launch on 4th February with prices starting from £8. It's going to be called ASOS SUPPLY and will feature on-trend pieces that come under three separate themes: 'Eclectic Luxe' (think recycled glassware, retro-inspired statement plates, pom-poms and tassels), 'Cool Minimal' (iconic prints and clean lines) and 'Global Traveller' ('70s-inspired rattan and graphic geotextiles).
All prints have been designed in house and the pieces themselves have been created with twentysomething living in mind, which means they can move and morph into whatever space you find yourself in – from the Hackney bedsit to the Manchester Guardian property, student halls or your old bedroom at your parents' house.
Go forth and nest.