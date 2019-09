At the moment none of the items available are ASOS own brand but the company is currently recruiting for a homeware designer to work on an "exciting new ASOS collection". There's no official word on what's in the works but ASOS is set to keep growing in this area: "Keep an eye on this space," they say, because over the coming months, "ASOS will be introducing you to a roster of new home accessory brands as well as completely new ASOS brand coming to you in 2019..."