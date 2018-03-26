In case you missed it, ASOS has been quietly expanding its already marvellous offering to include more and more affordable homeware.
Sure, there's been plenty of interior bits and bobs on the site for a long time but in the past few months we've noticed a shift from gift bits like candles and trinket dishes to more substantial items like pillows, small furniture and rugs. Brands like the fair trade Ian Snow and French label Pimkie have also been introduced.
At the moment none of the items available are ASOS own brand but the company is currently recruiting for a homeware designer to work on an "exciting new ASOS collection". There's no official word on what's in the works but ASOS is set to keep growing in this area: "Keep an eye on this space," they say, because over the coming months, "ASOS will be introducing you to a roster of new home accessory brands as well as completely new ASOS brand coming to you in 2019..."
Can't wait that long? Click through to see our favourite bits currently on offer.