How To Work Your Arms Without Picking Up A Weight

Sit on a bench or sturdy chair with your hands on either side of your body. Straighten your legs, and squeeze them together so they form one line, with your heels flexed. (To make it easier, you can place your feet flat on the floor.) Press your palms into the bench, then shift your weight forward slightly so your butt hovers in front of the seat. Bend your arms and lower your body until your arms form 90-degree angles. Straighten your arms to return to start. Note: Some trainers aren't into this exercise, because it can put a lot of strain on your shoulders. If you have a shoulder injury , you might be better off with another exercise.