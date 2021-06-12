Are We All Just Pretending To Have Good Sex?

We end up pretending to be having the best sex of our lives because we’re too busy worrying that we’re not having the ‘right’ kind of sex to enjoy the sex we’re actually having. We’re too busy worrying that we’re broken to ask who told us that we’re broken. If we’re all asking ourselves if the sex we’re having is ‘good’ enough or ‘feminist’ enough, we’re not fighting for the structural problems that impact our ability to have the kind of sex we want to have. Imagine the kind of sex we could have if we had access to education, contraception, abortion and reliable childcare. Imagine the kind of sex we could have if the script were flipped and we stopped shaming people who don’t orgasm from penetrative sex and, instead, acknowledged them as being the vast majority?