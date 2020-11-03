How To Navigate Your Sex Life When Your Partner Begins Taking Antidepressants

As for myself and my partner, as much as we enjoyed a healthy sex life in our past, the mental wellbeing of both parties take paramount importance in order for our relationship to thrive. And sure, things might begin to change over the next few months as we get used to us both being on medication, but as long as we’re both mentally well and are prepared to adhere to the golden rules of talking about it, we’re prepared to overcome these hurdles in the name of happiness and good mental health.