These Are Summer 2021’s Trending Seaside Destinations, According To Airbnb

If you're looking for a British seaside town that isn't Brighton, Margate or Whitstable, you're in luck.
Airbnb has released its list of the summer's trending seaside destinations, and it's filled relatively unsung gems dotted across the country from Kent to Lancashire.
"There's nothing quite like the smell of fish and chips and the sound of seagulls to transport you straight into holiday mode, and this past year has seen a real resurgence of the great British seaside holiday," says Airbnb's Amanda Cupples.
"And it's not just the familiar summer stalwarts that are feeling the love; this hotlist shows that Brits are exploring lesser-known destinations and favouring well-loved gems as a means of escape this summer."