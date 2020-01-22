It is a blessed time to be vegan, whether you're a seasoned home cook or your stovetop is coated in dust. This #Veganuary, more brands than ever have recognised and responded to the demand for meat-, egg- and dairy-free options, either recreating versions of their bestsellers or coming up with entirely new ranges. And while some of the mainstream fast food options are clearly an attempt to cash in on a trend rather than make material changes to their meat production or marketing, it is making a lifestyle choice more accessible than ever, which is ultimately a good thing.
However, these new launches are just the tip of the tasty iceberg of what's out there for plant-based eaters. Ahead we've picked just some of our favourite vegan and vegan-friendly eateries across the UK, which celebrate a range of cuisines and price points. Perfect for you to sink your teeth into, whether you're vegan, vegetarian or omni.