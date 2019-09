Famous for providing the inspirational backdrop for J.M.W. Turner and being the hometown of Tracey Emin, Margate has become a beacon for creative Londoners.Whether it’s cracking open a magazine and finding yet another article on it (hello, easyJet Traveller magazine last month) or Topman models walking down the catwalk with it emblazoned across their T-shirts, Margate seems to be on everyone’s lips at the moment.Long known as a bit of a dishevelled seaside town, the slice of Kent coast is bouncing back, thanks to the reopening of amusement park Dreamland (although this has since been embroiled in controversy) and the birth of an interesting mix of businesses such as Margate Arts Club, natural food store The Grain Grocer, and pop-up restaurant Xiringuito, run by a former Bistrotheque chef.Not only a popular weekend destination for city dwellers, the seaside town is attracting a wave of Londoners bringing more than just their holdalls. Frustrated by rising rents and yearning for a better quality of life, many Londoners – myself included – are waving goodbye to London and buying homes and establishing businesses in Margate.“Now is an interesting time for young people as most of us start to realise we will never be able to afford ​to live in big cities,” says Amy Redmond, the founder of club night Sink The Pink, who moved to Margate two years ago after 15 years in London. “So where do we go next? The nature of artist-led regeneration is that we find places we can practice our art, be creative, put on parties and be ourselves, and Margate provides such a welcoming platform to do this. It has a stunning coastline, fresh air, culture, art, history; the town is filled with magic.”Many are spurred to move to Margate by the opportunity to finally get on the property ladder – something that’s become just a distant dream for many Londoners. “Last year, we received an email from our letting agency telling us the rent would be going up again,” recalls blogger and freelance content creator Kirsty Merrett of Fashion For Lunch . “That same week, a friend of mine mentioned that everyone was moving to Margate. I laughed it off and told her she was crazy.” But Merrett kept hearing continuous references to Margate. “It felt like a sign,” she says. “I spoke to my boyfriend, he told me I was crazy and then he met up with his friend, who lives in Broadstairs [also on the Kent coast]. He also mentioned how much he loved Margate and my boyfriend told me we should drive down there that weekend and see what's going on.” Intrigued, they booked some house viewings and headed down for the day. “That afternoon we made an offer on a house,” laughs Merrett, who is in the process of refurbishing their 1860s house just off the seafront, which they paid a fraction of the cost of what it would have been in London.