As for myself, as a huge fan of outdoor swimming, I’m massively excited by the prospect of having Margate’s tidal pool on my doorstep. When I call Freeman, she’s on her way there. “Me and my friends go everyday at 6pm. It’s a nice way to end the day. I love it here – it’s easily the best place I’ve ever lived. Just the quality of life, and everything is within 10 to 15 minutes walk. I didn’t know anyone here before but there’s a really strong community and I’ve made friends.”



Redmond says her life has been transformed since she made Margate her home. Not only has she bought a home with her husband, the artist Luke Vandenberg, but they’ve established a new business, Margate Arts Club. “In terms of fresh air, friends, time, and space, moving has changed my life,” she says. “It’s about prioritising your happiness and Margate has allowed me to do that in a way London no longer could.​”



For those wishing to follow the crowds, Redmond shares this piece of advice: “Bring an open heart and mind and add to the town. Anyone coming to buy property to rent and not add to the town is not adding anything to this ethos.”



Catch you at the tidal pool.



​



