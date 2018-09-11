There’s nothing more daunting than looking for fitness advice online, especially when you’re training for something like the adidas City Runs Clapham 10k. There’s so much contradicting information out there regarding training and nutrition that many of us are left confused or put off altogether. Whether it’s your first race or you’ve been around the block before, having the right information is vital when you’re preparing for race day.
To help you out, we spoke to adidas ambassador, runner and personal trainer Tashi Skervin-Clarke about her top tips for making it across the finish line. As the saying goes, "Fail to prepare, prepare to fail", so read on for Tashi’s 10k prep advice...