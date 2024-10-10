Adidas x Farm Rio Brings The Tropics To You

The Brazilian label known for its tropical prints and happiness-inducing colourways has actually been working with the iconic sportswear brand since 2014. (It’s one of the latter’s longest running partnerships, alongside other big names like Stella McCartney and Yohji Yamamoto.) This capsule marks the 10-year milestone by injecting Adidas Original streetwear and Farm Rio favourite silhouettes with vibrant hues and patterns that’ll brighten up these autumn days.
Expect floral and animal print Firebird jackets, palm tree-embroidered logo hoodies, and accessories including backpacks, caps and a printed altinha ball, from the popular Brazilian sport of the same name.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“The partnership between Adidas and FARM Rio has endured for so long because it is a true fusion of creative forces that complement each other in extraordinary ways,” said Farm Rio’s head designer, Daniela Moritz, in a statement, crediting the pair’s “perfect balance between street attitude and contagious joy”.