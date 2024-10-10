ADVERTISEMENT
Adidas x Farm Rio Brings The Tropics To You

Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated October 10, 2024, 12:40 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Farm Rio x Adidas.
Adidas and Farm Rio’s latest collaboration has dopamine written all over it. 
The Brazilian label known for its tropical prints and happiness-inducing colorways has actually been working with the iconic sportswear brand since 2014. (It’s one of the latter’s longest running partnerships, alongside other big names like Stella McCartney and Yohji Yamamoto.) This capsule marks the 10-year milestone by injecting Adidas Original streetwear and Farm Rio favorite silhouettes with vibrant hues and patterns that’ll brighten up these fall days.
Expect floral and animal print Firebird jackets, palm tree-embroidered logo hoodies, and accessories including backpacks, caps and a printed altinha ball, from the popular Brazilian sport of the same name. 
Photo: Courtesy of Farm Rio x Adidas.
“The partnership between Adidas and FARM Rio has endured for so long because it is a true fusion of creative forces that complement each other in extraordinary ways,” said Farm Rio’s head designer, Daniela Moritz, in a statement, crediting the pair’s “perfect balance between street attitude and contagious joy."
Photo: Courtesy of Farm Rio x Adidas.
Shop the Adidas x Farm Rio collection on October 10.
Adidas x Farm Rio
Beige Adidas Farm Rio Jacket
$95.00
Farm Rio
Adidas x Farm Rio
Adidas Farm Rio Denim Jacket
$130.00
Farm Rio
Adidas x Farm Rio
Blue Adidas Farm Rio Jacket
$130.00
Farm Rio
Adidas x Farm Rio
Beige Adidas Farm Rio Maxi Skirt
$65.00
Farm Rio
Adidas x Farm Rio
Green Adidas Farm Rio T-shirt Dress
$45.00
Farm Rio
Adidas x Farm Rio
Adidas Farm Rio Denim Pants
$120.00
Farm Rio
Adidas x Farm Rio
Blue Adidas Farm Rio Sweatshirt
$110.00
Farm Rio
Adidas x Farm Rio
Green Adidas Farm Rio Cap
$30.00
Farm Rio
Adidas x Farm Rio
Beige Adidas Farm Rio Pants
$95.00
Farm Rio

