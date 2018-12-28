The Stylish Interiors In BBC's The ABC Murders Are Everything

If there's not an Agatha Christie adaptation on the BBC, is it even Christmas? We're hooked on the (rather creepy) take of the queen of crime's ABC Murders, from John Malkovich's ageing and tortured Hercule Poirot to the '30s pin-and-roller-curl hairstyles.
An unexpected draw to the show, though, is the fabulous interiors. The adaptation, set in 1933, offers up plenty of inspiration, from Poirot's tiled-floor flat, to Sir Carmichael Clarke's sumptuous drawing room.
We're taking notes on the fringed lampshades, octagonal mirrors and printed wallpaper - click through to find the chicest pieces going straight on our Pinterest board.