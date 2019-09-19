6 p.m. — I have a haircut booked at a salon around the corner from my apartment. It is a very fancy salon and an indulgence I don't feel guilty about. A lady greets me, checks my coat, and takes me to my seat. She provides an iPad with the option to watch Netflix or read a magazine. She asks me how chatty I am feeling to pass on my response to my hairstylist (ugh, I love this). I am feeling quiet, so opt for limited social interaction. Another staff member brings me a hot towel to wash my hands and asks me what I would like to drink. I request herbal citrus tea. He also brings a glass of sparkling water with lemon and a piece of caramel. Regardless of what I'm drinking, I have always struggled with the complimentary drinks provided at hair salons. The stylist is manipulating your head during the entire session, so when are you meant to be able to drink it?