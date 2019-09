This Instagram Account Of 80s Interiors Is Extra AF

There's a handful of great 80s accounts but none seemed to be exclusively residential focused. I was in the process of going all out 80s in my own apartment and I wanted a place to collect inspiring interiors. It took a few years of steeping myself in 80s images to work up the nerve to wholesale redecorate my place. I started 80s Deco as a Tumblr in 2013, which was late in the game for a Tumblr account. It was just a personal account as a reaction against Pinterest. I'm still shocked I have so many followers (10k on Tumblr!) from simply posting other interior designers' hard work, but I guess that's what curators do (and how Tumblr works!). I scan some images from design books myself and take photos of 80s inspired scenes out in the wild but obviously most of my images are re-blogged. I'd like to thank 80sretroelectro and the O.G. 80s interior blog Aqqindex.com