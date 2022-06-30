Dominique feels she had some clear challenges prior to enrolling in the Seller Academy and benefited quickly from the support the programme gave her. "I was struggling with copywriting and the description of my products — just getting across my message to consumers of why the products are this price and what I'm selling. eBay emphasised how to put eye-catching copy online to get your products at the top of the list when people are searching, in a concise way. It was really good for my brand not just on eBay but beyond." The programme also demystified the logistical challenges that small business owners often struggle to solve. "eBay is good at teaching you about couriers and shipping. That can be a challenge as a small business when you’re shipping individual packages, different sizes and weights and keeping track of it all."