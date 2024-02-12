Salary Story: I Love My Job, But It Only Pays Me £27k

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 26
Location: Reading
Current industry and job title: Production editor, book publishing
Current salary: £27,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Five
Starting salary: £17,000 in 2018
Biggest salary jump: £22,000 to £27,000 in 2022
Biggest salary drop: Never had a drop
Biggest negotiation regret: Negotiating only a £1,000 pay rise with a promotion – I should have asked for much more.
Best salary advice: Speak to your colleagues and share salary information with each other. Sometimes you'll be surprised by what your colleagues are earning.