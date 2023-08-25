In And Just Like That, it seems like the women's lives and their female friendships are more separated, and perhaps that's to be expected as they get older and have more responsibilities outside of their friendships. But it's a huge reason we all watched and loved the original series, where the highs and lows of the women's lives were deeply enmeshed in their friend's daily lives. At the end of the day, the women always came first. No matter what.