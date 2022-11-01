In The White Lotus, Everyone Is Unfulfilled

While Portia may be explicit with her unhappiness, characters like Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) are more subtly so. Vacationing with her newly-wealthy husband, his college roommate Cameron Sullivan (Theo James), and Cameron’s wife Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy), despite the fact that Harper’s constantly criticising the wealthy, touchy-feely, privileged apolitical couple — They don’t read the news! They don’t vote! — it ultimately comes from a place of jealousy, something Ethan (Will Sharpe) points out later in the season. For someone like Harper, who makes it clear that she’s a career woman who looks down on Daphne, a stay-at-home mum, these conflicted feelings of desiring something that you think you should disdain can be complicated. “It's coming from a place of quiet almost jealousy in a way,” Aubrey Plaza explains. “Daphne has kids and Daphne seems happy… I think maybe deep down inside it comes from a place of maybe [Harper] does feel threatened by someone that just seems like they have it all together.” Even if it just appears that way from the outside.