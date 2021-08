Introducing The Guest List At HBO’s The White Lotus

Are you looking to take a vacation without actually taking a vacation? Then it might be time to check into The White Lotus , HBO’s latest limited series set in the most tropical of locations: right on the beach. The series follows the staff and guests at a beachfront resort over the course of a week, and considering it’s the brainchild of Enlightened creator Mike White, it’s a pretty safe bet that not everything is going to go according to plan. Billed as more of a satire, The White Lotus might not actually be as relaxing as it looks.