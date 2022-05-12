Being one of the main faces on our FYPs, Afualo is inundated by thousands of tags everyday from TikTok users, most of them being women. It’s not easy to see bigotry everyday and have people relying on you to insert yourself into it, and then have people come for your neck when you’re just trying to stand up for the community you’ve built and care about. “Do my feelings get hurt when you call me a fat buffalo a million times? No,” Afualo says. “But when I have women coming after me, that's the only kind of hate that really hurts me because I feel like I'm on your side, girl. I'm trying really hard to fight for you. That's the only time that I don't know if I want to do this anymore. It feels like I'm standing in a boat where I'm constantly shovelling out water and it just keeps coming in. I'm constantly working overtime to try and make us stay afloat and negative comments from women doesn’t help.” Afualo takes a pause and then does her signature cackle after adding, “But general hate and vitriol doesn't make me not want to do it. It only makes me want to do it more.”