Condolences To Your Condola Hate — Lawrence Is The Real Insecure Villain

“Pressure, Okay?!” opens with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) still reeling from his heartbreak after being dumped by Issa, who presumably decided she didn’t want to stick around while he parented a child with another woman — a correct decision. Lawrence also started his job in San Francisco — and he’s kinda killing it — while his ex Condola is back in LA pregnant and ready to give birth any day. Condola chose to have Lawrence’s baby, which is her right, and he chose to take a job in a whole different city than his son and his son’s mother, which makes him an irresponsible and absent father. When his son, Elijah Mustafa Walker (Lawrence hates the name; I like it!), is born, Lawrence is on a date, a whole plane ride away from his newborn. Tell me again how Condola is the one we’re supposed to hate? Sure, some of the criticism of Condola has pointed out that she shouldn’t have told Lawrence about the baby’s birth over text, but it’s clear that leading up to that point, Lawrence hadn’t shown a lot of interest in being that present or involved. Again, the man was living in a whole different city.