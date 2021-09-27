For ages, the story of the impeachment trial was told via narratives crafted by powerful people — usually men — instead of women like Lewinsky and Paula Jones, who alleged Clinton exposed himself to her in 1991. But ACS' retelling flips the script and focuses on Lewinsky, Jones, and Linda Tripp, the coworker who recorded Lewinsky and exposed details of the former White House intern's relationship with Clinton. The season is about an impeachment, but it's also about the way women were (and often still are) vilified by the public, their stories and trauma manipulated for political gains and punchlines. Here's everything to know and remember about the familiar (and less familiar) women of ACS: Impeachment.