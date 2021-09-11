In Celebration Of Really Love & The Slow Burn

A passionate aspiring painter, Isaiah is fuelled by his dreams of becoming a star within the art world, spending his days working under the tutelage of established artist Yusef Davis (Michael Ealy with a tiny, tiny hoop earring) in hopes of catching his big break. That trajectory changes slightly upon meeting Stevie, a stunning and intelligent law student on the cusp of greatness. Their paths collide in one searing moment at an art gallery, quickly leading them down a journey of romance and genuine companionship. The chemistry between the characters is not only steamy but aspirational, especially pronounced in a molasses-sweet, swoon-inducing montage of Isaiah and Stevie taking in the D.C. locale on various dates. (People are really falling in love out here. Who knew?)