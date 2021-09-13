In Celebration Of Really Love & The Slow Burn

As the relationship progresses, however, a crop of issues arise for Isaiah and Stevie, respectively triggering them as well as the audience. What throws them off course isn’t anything particularly traumatic like a death or disaster or toxicity — a welcome change we've been seeing within Black romance canon as of late — but many minor misunderstandings piling up on one another. While Isaiah's time for his relationship dwindles as his career advances, Stevie's confidence in her future with him begins to shrink by the day, her certainty further chipped away by the disapproval of her bougie but well-meaning parents. Life is the true antagonist of this tale, further complicating things for people who just want to be together. And isn't that how it is in reality? Wanting to be on the same page but never really being on the same page?