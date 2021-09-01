Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On The Dark, Ever-Relevant Legacy Of Candyman

Through a too-quick sequence of events, we watch as Anthony's transformation is nearly finalised, aided by the misguided zeal of local William Burke (Zola's Colman Domingo). For William, the return of Candyman is long overdue retribution for the neighbourhood that was destroyed by gentrification and violence, a vengeful angel to restore law and order to the city responsible for tearing down his community. Anthony is the logical vessel for these lofty plans, and Williams sets him up to be apprehended (read: killed) by the Chicago police as the crucial final step in the ritual, claiming that the young man is the one responsible for the string of violent murders across the city. Once Anthony is fatally shot by the police, his metamorphosis is complete; swarmed with bees and sporting a bloody hook for a hand, he appears in the final scene in full terrifying glory as the legend that we know as Candyman.