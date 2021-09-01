Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On The Dark, Ever-Relevant Legacy Of Candyman

Thirty years after the release of the original Candyman, one would have hoped that the plot's dark themes would be somewhat less relevant and timely, but systemic violence against Black people has unfortunately only continued over time; in recent years, there's even been an observable uptick in police brutality against the Black community leading to a number of tragic deaths throughout the country. As the main vehicle for this discussion of generational anti-Blackness, Abdul-Mateen II's desire is that the new Candyman will provide a new vantage point through which the audience may view the current news cycle. The countless names splashed across viral headlines and breaking news stories belong to real people, and if not for the system working against them as it always has, they would still be here with us living full lives. They aren't just casualties of a flawed world — they deserve to be remembered as far more than that.