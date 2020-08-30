American Police Are Pushing A Misleading Narrative About Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend

Still, the police are relying on this narrative to place blame on Glover in Taylor’s killing. "The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna's door," Glover told The Courier Journal in an interview. "There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there."