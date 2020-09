Despite the growing movement to defund the police , the continuance of police violence makes it clear that in order to effectively combat it, abolition might be the only solution. A recent study conducted by the ACLU revealed that the number of fatal police shootings in the US has remained as high in the first half of 2020 as it has been for the last five years. This is particularly surprising due to the fact that the pandemic has meant that more people than usual have been staying home and socially distancing. However, Leila Raven, an abolitionist organiser with Hacking//Hustling and co-creator of #8toAbolition , thinks that the pandemic might actually be one of the causes for continued high rates of police shootings.