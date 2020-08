Blake’s fiancee, Laquisha Booke, told ABC News that he had been unarmed at the time of the shooting, and said that three of his children had been sitting in the back of the vehicle that he had attempted to enter while the altercation took place. According to a statement issued by the Kenosha Police Department , officers had been on the scene to respond to a domestic incident, although confirmed details about what sparked the shooting remain scarce.