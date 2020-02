In this “spiritual sequel,” Anthony McCoy (played by Lenesha and Latesha Martin in the original, and Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul Mateen II in the sequel) is all grown up, and an artist whose interest in the Candyman legend leads him to frame an entire installation around him. It’s a creative nod to the original movie, in which we find out Candyman (played by Tony Todd) was a painter who fell in love with the white subject of one of his portraits, leading to the horrifying lynching that turned him into a monster. DaCosta uses that concept as an opportunity for some pretty fantastic visuals: neon lights, reflecting mirrors, and shadowy paintings all add to the general atmosphere of terror and chaos. But the way the film uses horror to delve deep into themes of social justice and racial inequality is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Peele, who co-wrote the script and also produced.