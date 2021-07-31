Unfortunately, the circumstances around her early 2000s legal woes are resurfacing in new movie Stillwater. Though filmmaker McCarthy claims that the plot is only loosely based on Knox and her experience in Italy, the premise is strikingly familiar: a young woman studying abroad in Europe is imprisoned after being accused of murdering her friend. The exact details do differ slightly — the story follows the teenager's father (Damon) and his desperate attempt to save his child, and the story takes place in Marseille, France — but it's hitting too close for home for Knox, who shared her frustrations with her followers on Twitter in a lengthy thread.