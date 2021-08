Stillwater isn't the first project in recent times to be blasted for inaccuracies by the people it was inspired by; Aretha Franklin's family publicly decried the release of National Geographic's limited series Genius: Aretha , and the Guccis are legitimately fuming about the depiction of their high fashion family tree in the upcoming House of Gucci . Knox's concerns and those of others whose lives have inspired controversial works do raise an important question that might not ever spawn a definitive answer: can anyone ever really own a story, even if it's directly pulled from their own experience? There's clearly a difference between inspiration and exploitation, but in Hollywood, that distinction isn't always black and white.