Halsey Just Welcomed Her First Child, Ender

The Hollywood quarantine baby boom continues, and multi-hyphenate Halsey is the latest celebrity to add "parent" to her running list of titles.
In early January 2021, the pop star shared that she was expecting her first child with partner Alev Aydin via a moody photoshoot shared on Instagram. After the surprise drop, Halsey kept her 25 million followers updated on every step of her pregnancy journey, sharing images of herself at home and at work for fans to follow along.
On July 19, Halsey revealed that she and Aydin had been enjoying their new roles as parents to a newborn after welcoming their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, into the world the week before. No word on the exact meaning and personal significance behind the name, but looking into its origins paints a pretty clear picture on the circumstances of their birth; new dad Aydin has Turkish roots, and Ender is a popular name in Turkey that means "very rare."
"Gratitude," she captioned a photoset post-labour. "For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."
Halsey and Aydin welcomed their child after Halsey experienced loss during her journey to motherhood. In her initial announcement, she referred to her future child as her "rainbow baby," a nod to the fact that she dealt with pregnancy complications years ago while on tour. Her plans to expand her family were complicated by her ongoing struggle with endometriosis, which also led her to seriously consider freezing her eggs.
Five years later, Halsey is celebrating her family's new addition with gratitude and pride. More pictures of the baby, please.