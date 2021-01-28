Halsey Reveals She’s Pregnant In New Photos

Halsey surprised her fans with a big announcement: the singer is pregnant. Very much in artsy Halsey style, she broke the news via a photoshoot with a special message.
In the photos, Halsey wears a rainbow knitted bikini top and jeans, with the caption, “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻” She also wrote “my rainbow 🌈,” on Twitter.
While the singer hasn't shared more about her pregnancy than that, it seems that her boyfriend of less than a year, screenwriter Alev Aydin, is likely the father, though it isn't yet confirmed. "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness ❤️❤️," Aydin commented on her Instagram post, in which he's tagged on her stomach. "I love you!!!!!" Halsey replied. "And I love this mini human already!"
Halsey fans erupted in excitement on social media, offering their congratulations and already guessing the baby's horoscope (the running theory is a Leo). Some are also now looking back at Halsey's recent posts and re-analyzing them knowing that she may have been pregnant at the time. One of her Instagram posts, in which she was in Turkey, was captioned "growing faster than my skin can bear."
Other fans have been posting the lyrics from her song "More," off of 2020's Maniac, which they believe is about her aspirations for motherhood: "And when you decide it's your time to arrive/ I've loved you for all of my life." Halsey has been open about her struggles with chronic pain and endometriosis, as well as her experience having experience pregnancy loss three times. "Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do," she told The Guardian in February 2020. "Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising."
My God, congratulations, you will be a beautiful and great mom. I LOVE YOU AND WHAT A BEAUTIFUL BELLY pic.twitter.com/vmNH5bNH7U— ⁷Valeen;🦋🇦🇷 (@_Jmfilter) January 27, 2021
Yes, Ash has PCOS and struggled with miscarriages in the past. A rainbow baby is one that comes after a miscarriage, like a rainbow after a storm <3— Kali (Kay-lee) Heim (@Fancyflautist) January 27, 2021
Many also believe that Halsey's "rainbow" theme is deliberate. A "rainbow baby" is a term used to described a healthy baby born after losing a child — in other words, the rainbow that often appears after a storm. It's safe to say this baby will likely be as colourful as she is.