While HBO Max has yet to announce a premiere date, the streaming service released the first cast photo of the SATC reboot with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Plenty of fans wrote tweets of praise and testimonies of the show’s impact on their lives, but there were a few snarky comments about the show not be able to carry itself without Kim Cattrall. The actress, who will not be returning as the vivacious Samantha Jones , was noticeably absent.