It wouldn't be a stretch by any means to credit much of Sex/Life's instant success to pandemic-borne thirst. For more than a year, the general public health directive was to avoid or minimise social contact in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus; we couldn't even see hang out with others, much less kiss or sleep with them. As the social distancing protocol loosens over time, so have our inhibitions, giving many of us the opportunity to finally act on those carnal instincts that we'd been holding back in quarantine. This summer has already been declared the "summer of casual sex," and the limit does not exist on the amount of "Thot Shit" and hot girl behaviour I'm predicting that the world will get into in the next few months.