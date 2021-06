Britney Spears Asks To End “Abusive” Conservatorship In Heartbreaking Hearing

This long-awaited testimony comes after increased public interest in a re-examination of Britney’s case, thanks in part to the Hulu-Fx documentary Framing Britney Spears which chronicled her life, career, and the circumstances that led to what appears to be a 13-year prison sentence. It also put into question the intentions of her father, who Britney has asked several times to be removed from her conservatorship all together. While it was clear that the singer didn’t want her father involved in her care, whether she wanted the conservatorship to be eliminated was still relatively unknown. However, on June 22, The New York Times , citing confidential court documents, said that Britney had been quietly moving to end the conservatorship since at least 2014. And now, we’ve heard it in her own words.