Britney Spears Asks To End “Abusive” Conservatorship In Heartbreaking Hearing

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back,” she said ahead of her father’s response. “Basically this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. [...] But I wish I could stay on the phone with you forever because when I get off the phone with you, all I hear is all these ‘Nos.’ No No. I feel ganged up on, and I feel bullied, and I feel left out and alone. I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family — any of those things.”