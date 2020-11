Ingham called Britney a “high-functioning conservatee” who at least deserves to know what her father does in her name, which he allegedly doesn't communicate to her. In fact, according to Ingham, the two don't speak much at all. Britney's father has been her conservator since 2008, at a time when she was going through mental and personal struggles and it felt like the appropriate move. But conservatorship or guardianship is typically used to protect the old, sick, and mentally disabled, and was expected to be temporary. Now, 12 years later, the 38-year-old mother of two says she wants to " take back control " of her life.