Space & The City: Kim Cattrall Is Going To The Moon

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha on the iconic 1998 show for its six seasons, tweeted a photo of herself in an astronaut uniform under an announcement that she will be flying aboard NASA’s Artemis I mission. She'll be going around the moon later this year. Except Cattrall is not actually going to space (sigh) — it's a pretty great joke that needs a bit of unpacking. Basically, NASA tweeted on June 14 that while there won't be any astronauts aboard the Artemis I, there will be a manikin, which will record vibrations during the mission.