Space & The City: Kim Cattrall Is Going To The Moon

Samantha Jones may be absent from the upcoming Sex and the City HBO Max reboot, but she has bigger plans — and for once, that's not a euphemism.
Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha on the iconic 1998 show for its six seasons, tweeted a photo of herself in an astronaut uniform under an announcement that she will be flying aboard NASA’s Artemis I mission. She'll be going around the moon later this year. Except Cattrall is not actually going to space (sigh) — it's a pretty great joke that needs a bit of unpacking. Basically, NASA tweeted on June 14 that while there won't be any astronauts aboard the Artemis I, there will be a manikin, which will record vibrations during the mission.
She jumped in on the joke, adding a photo of herself in an astronaut suit that she...happened to have on hand?
NASA, perhaps a notable Mannequin fan, then joined the bit, tweeting, "That's one giant leap for manne-kind."
While the joke may have been lost on some, it didn't take long for the internet to make their own, especially when it comes to the SATC reboot, And Just Like That…. Only Cattrall would yeet herself into space to avoid reprising her role, and working with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she's had a very weird and shady public feud for years.
I couldn’t help but wonder…if we gave Samantha the space she needed, would she go all the way? pic.twitter.com/D8MwOG7mI5— Sara K. Runnels (@omgskr) June 16, 2021
She went to space instead of wasting one more minute with Sarah Jessica Parker. https://t.co/mFKxgLNP42— Mert (@yenicimert) June 17, 2021
She really left the planet just to get away from the SATC reboot https://t.co/bfZQhDnP6B— hecate (@HECVTE) June 17, 2021
“And with Samantha making her way through space, I couldn’t help but wonder... why does Saturn get to have a ring when I don’t?” https://t.co/RftStkNki5 pic.twitter.com/bKFdaUVnNK— ellie (@elliestreet3) June 16, 2021
she’s gonna be the first person to FUCK in space omg https://t.co/vayjB9HfcD— jayden (@mensweear) June 16, 2021
The jokes practically write themselves. While the rest of the SATC cast is busy with the new show, at least now the writers have a fun new way to explain Samantha's absence.