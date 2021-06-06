Inside The Heartbreaking True Story Behind Amazon Prime’s Dom

In the Portugese-language series, Flávio Tolezani and Filipe Bragança play civil policeman Victor Dantas at different points in his life. Circa 1970, young Victor (Bragança) is a skilled scuba diver who, by chance, encounters intelligence agents and agrees to help them in their fight against drug trafficking. Flash forward to adulthood, and Victor (Tolezani) is a civil police officer who’s devoted his life to putting an end to drug trafficking — but his son, Pedro Dom (Gabriel Leone), is struggling with addiction and on track to becoming Rio de Janeiro’s most notorious (and most wanted) criminal. Understandably, as Victor tries to help save Pedro from the forces he’s fought for so long, their relationship becomes more and more fraught.