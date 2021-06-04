Meet The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Newest Crime Drama Dom

If you’re unfamiliar with Brazilian TV, you might not recognize a lot of the beautiful faces in the cast of Dom, Amazon Prime Video’s newest offering. The streamer’s new Portuguese-language crime drama, based on a true story, centers around a father and son both enmeshed in the war on drugs: Pedro (Gabriel Leone) is struggling with addiction, and his police officer father, Victor (Flavio Tolezani), is determined to help him. But Victor has devoted his entire life and career to the fight against cocaine trafficking, and Pedro is well on his way to becoming the leader of a criminal gang and the most wanted man in Rio de Janeiro.
As we watch Victor’s and Pedro’s lives clash, intertwine, and sometimes mirror one another, we also get glimpses of Victor’s teenage life, which led him to his career in law enforcement. Amid endless action, twists, and family drama, Dom paints a portrait of two morally ambiguous men on opposite paths — and even if you’re a subtitle skeptic, you might find yourself sucked in.
The series was filmed in Brazil, and boasts an ensemble cast of Brazilian stars who are clearly well-versed in thrillers, action films, and soapy, high-drama shows. Here’s a guide to everyone you’ll see on screen and where to watch them next after flying through all eight episodes.